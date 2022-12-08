Chicago Goode designs winning blueprint against Chicago Excel Academy of South Shore 51-39

Chicago Goode charged Chicago Excel Academy of South Shore and collected a 51-39 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 8.
Recently on December 1, Chicago Excel Academy of South Shore squared off with Chicago G. Washington in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.