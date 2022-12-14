Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Chicago Golder chalked up in tripping Chicago DRW Trading College Prep 68-63 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 5, Chicago Golder faced off against Chicago Englewood Excel and Chicago DRW Trading College Prep took on Chicago Austin on December 6 at Chicago Austin College and Career Academy. For more, click here.
