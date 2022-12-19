Chicago Golder dodges a bullet in win over Chicago Noble Street College Prep 39-34

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Chicago Golder did just enough to beat Chicago Noble Street College Prep 39-34 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
