Chicago G. Washington records thin win against Chicago Air Force 34-25

With little to no wiggle room, Chicago G. Washington nosed past Chicago Air Force 34-25 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 8, Chicago G. Washington faced off against Chicago Bowen and Chicago Air Force took on Chicago Military Academy-Bronzeville on December 8 at Chicago Air Force Academy High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
