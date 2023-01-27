Chicago G. Washington pockets narrow victory over Chicago Tilden 54-50

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Chicago G. Washington passed in a 54-50 victory at Chicago Tilden's expense in Illinois boys basketball on January 27.
In recent action on January 19, Chicago G. Washington faced off against Chicago Military and Chicago Tilden took on Chicago Kelly on January 19 at Chicago Kelly High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.