Chicago G. Washington grinds out close victory over Chicago Hirsch 53-44

The cardiac kids of Chicago G. Washington unleashed every advantage to outlast Chicago Hirsch 53-44 at Chicago Hirsch High on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Chicago G. Washington and Chicago Hirsch played in a 68-39 game on January 18, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 12, Chicago Hirsch faced off against Chicago Bowen. Click here for a recap.

