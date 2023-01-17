Chicago G. Washington grinds out close victory over Chicago Hirsch 53-44

The cardiac kids of Chicago G. Washington unleashed every advantage to outlast Chicago Hirsch 53-44 at Chicago Hirsch High on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Chicago G. Washington and Chicago Hirsch played in a 68-39 game on January 18, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 12, Chicago Hirsch faced off against Chicago Bowen. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.