Chicago Francis W Parker pushes over Northtown Chicago Intl Charter 76-62

Chicago Francis W Parker tipped and eventually toppled Northtown Chicago Intl Charter 76-62 at Northtown Chicago International Charter on February 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 1, Northtown Chicago Intl Charter faced off against Chicago Academy and Chicago Francis W Parker took on Elgin Academy on January 25 at Elgin Academy. For more, click here.
