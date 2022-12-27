Chicago Francis W Parker pushes over Harvey Thornton Township 78-68

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Francis W Parker knocked off Harvey Thornton Township 78-68 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave Chicago Francis W Parker a 14-11 lead over Harvey Thornton Township.

The Colonels opened a meager 36-33 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Harvey Thornton Township took the lead 51-50 to start the final quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Colonels, as they climbed out of a hole with a 78-68 scoring margin.

Recently on December 15, Chicago Francis W Parker squared off with Elmwood Park in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

