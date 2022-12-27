Chicago Francis W Parker pushes over Harvey Thornton Township 78-68

Chicago Francis W Parker knocked off Harvey Thornton Township 78-68 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave Chicago Francis W Parker a 14-11 lead over Harvey Thornton Township.

The Colonels opened a meager 36-33 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Harvey Thornton Township took the lead 51-50 to start the final quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Colonels, as they climbed out of a hole with a 78-68 scoring margin.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.