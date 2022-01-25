Chicago Francis W Parker mauls Elgin Academy in strong showing 72-36

Chicago Francis W Parker showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Elgin Academy 72-36 in Illinois boys basketball on January 25.
Recently on January 11 , Chicago Francis W Parker squared up on Winnetka North Shore Country Day in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.