 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Francis W Parker flies high over Chicago Morgan Park Academy 73-26

  • 0

It would have taken a herculean effort for Chicago Morgan Park Academy to claim this one, and Chicago Francis W Parker wouldn't allow that in a 73-26 decision for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 2.

Last season, Chicago Francis W Parker and Chicago Morgan Park Academy faced off on February 15, 2022 at Chicago Morgan Park Academy. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News