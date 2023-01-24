Chicago Francis W Parker ekes out victory against Elgin Academy 52-46

Chicago Francis W Parker swapped jabs before dispatching Elgin Academy 52-46 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The last time Chicago Francis W Parker and Elgin Academy played in a 70-53 game on February 10, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Elgin Academy faced off against Chicago U-High and Chicago Francis W Parker took on Chicago Morgan Park Academy on January 20 at Chicago Morgan Park Academy. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.