Chicago Francis W Parker dominates Elgin Academy 72-33

Chicago Francis W Parker dominated from start to finish in an imposing 72-33 win over Elgin Academy in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 6.

Last season, Chicago Francis W Parker and Elgin Academy squared off with February 10, 2022 at Chicago Francis W Parker High School last season. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 2, Chicago Francis W Parker squared off with Chicago Morgan Park Academy in a basketball game. For more, click here.

