Chicago Francis W Parker had its hands full but finally brushed off Chicago U-High 54-40 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 13.

The last time Chicago U-High and Chicago Francis W Parker played in a 75-67 game on January 24, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 6, Chicago U-High faced off against Chicago Francis W Parker . For a full recap, click here. Chicago U-High took on Chicago Francis W Parker on February 6 at Chicago Francis W Parker High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.