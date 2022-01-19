Chicago Foreman tenderizes Chicago Uplift 59-36

Chicago Foreman showered the scoreboard with points to drown Chicago Uplift 59-36 in Illinois boys basketball on January 19.
In recent action on January 14, Chicago Uplift faced off against Chicago Taft and Chicago Foreman took on Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science on January 14 at Chicago Foreman High School. For more, click here.
