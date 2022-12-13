Chicago Fenger tacks win on Chicago South Shore 50-22

Chicago Fenger handled Chicago South Shore 50-22 in an impressive showing in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 8, Chicago Fenger faced off against Chicago Agricultural Science and Chicago South Shore took on Chicago Corliss on December 6 at Chicago Corliss High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.