Chicago Fenger survives competitive clash with Olympia Fields Rich Township 56-55

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Chicago Fenger wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 56-55 over Olympia Fields Rich Township during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on December 18, Olympia Fields Rich Township faced off against Chicago Urban Prep-West and Chicago Fenger took on Chicago Perspectives Co-Op on December 16 at Chicago Fenger Academy. For more, click here.

The Raptors took a 32-21 lead over the Titans heading to the half locker room.

There was no room for doubt as the Titans added to their advantage with a 35-23 margin in the closing period.

