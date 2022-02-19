Chicago Fenger soars over Chicago St. Francis de Sales 70-25

Chicago Fenger offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Chicago St. Francis de Sales with an all-around effort during this 70-25 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 19.
In recent action on February 9, Chicago Fenger faced off against Chicago Solorio and Chicago St Francis de Sales took on Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep on February 9 at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
