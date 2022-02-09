Chicago Fenger pockets solid victory over Chicago Solorio 67-59

Chicago Fenger knocked off Chicago Solorio 67-59 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 26, Chicago Solorio faced off against Chicago Catalyst-Maria and Chicago Fenger took on Bloomington Central Catholic on January 29 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. Click here for a recap
Chicago Fenger's shooting took charge to a 22-5 lead over Chicago Solorio at halftime.
Chicago Fenger fended off Chicago Solorio's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
