Yes, Chicago Fenger looked relaxed while edging Chicago King, but no autographs please after its 55-47 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 2, Chicago Fenger faced off against Chicago Von Steuben . For more, click here. Chicago King took on Chicago Dunbar on January 30 at Chicago King High School. For results, click here.

