Chicago Fenger designs winning blueprint on Chicago Vocational 83-67

Chicago Fenger grabbed an 83-67 victory at the expense of Chicago Vocational in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 30, Chicago Fenger faced off against South Holland Thornwood and Chicago Vocational took on Chicago Carver Military on January 4 at Chicago Vocational Career. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
