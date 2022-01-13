Chicago Fenger delivers smashing punch early to dump Chicago Carver Military 57-30

Chicago Fenger swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Chicago Carver Military 57-30 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 4, Chicago Carver Military faced off against Chicago Vocational and Chicago Fenger took on South Holland Thornwood on December 30 at South Holland Thornwood High School. For more, click here.
