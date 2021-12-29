Chicago Farragut wins tense tussle with Cicero Morton 63-61

 Skip to main content
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Chicago Farragut nabbed it to nudge past Cicero Morton 63-61 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Chicago Farragut darted in front of Cicero Morton 16-9 to begin the second quarter.

Chicago Farragut kept a 30-27 halftime margin at Cicero Morton's expense.

The Admirals jumped over the Mustangs when the fourth quarter began 47-45.

It were a nail-biter in the fourth quarter when the Admirals and the Mustangs both had the scoreboard blinking in a 63-61 knot.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

