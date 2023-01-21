Chicago Farragut slips past Chicago Christ the King 58-49

Chicago Farragut eventually plied victory away from Chicago Christ the King 58-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 21.
In recent action on January 16, Chicago Christ the King faced off against Normal West and Chicago Farragut took on Oak Park OPRF on January 16 at Oak Park - River Forest. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.