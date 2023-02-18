Chicago Farragut scored early and often to roll over Chicago DRW Trading College Prep 64-33 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on Feb. 18.

In recent action on Feb. 4, Chicago DRW Trading College Prep faced off against Chicago Rauner. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.