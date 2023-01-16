Chicago Farragut escapes Oak Park OPRF in thin win 64-61

Chicago Farragut swapped jabs before dispatching Oak Park OPRF 64-61 on January 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 11, Chicago Farragut faced off against Chicago Prosser. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.