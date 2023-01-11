Chicago Farragut ekes out victory against Chicago Prosser 50-46

Chicago Farragut poked just enough holes in Chicago Prosser's defense to garner a taut, 50-46 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 7, Chicago Farragut faced off against Gary West Side and Chicago Prosser took on Des Plaines Maine West on December 29 at Des Plaines Maine West High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.