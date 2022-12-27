Chicago Farragut darts by Richton Park Southland College Preparatory Charter in easy victory 73-40

Chicago Farragut offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Richton Park Southland College Preparatory Charter during this 73-40 victory on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Recently on December 21, Chicago Farragut squared off with Chicago Lindblom in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.