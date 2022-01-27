Chicago Excel Academy of South Shore rains down on Chicago Gage Park 61-51

Chicago Excel Academy of South Shore charged Chicago Gage Park and collected a 61-51 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on January 20 , Chicago Gage Park squared up on Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.