Chicago EPIC outlasts Chicago G. Washington in topsy-turvy battle 75-62

Chicago EPIC dumped Chicago G. Washington 75-62 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 19, Chicago G. Washington faced off against Chicago Military and Chicago EPIC took on Chicago Bowen on January 19 at Chicago Bowen High School. For results, click here.
