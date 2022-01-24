Chicago EPIC mauls Chicago Air Force in strong showing 67-34

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Chicago EPIC turned out the lights on Chicago Air Force 67-34 at Chicago Epic Academy on January 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 20, Chicago EPIC faced off against Chicago Bowen and Chicago Air Force took on Chicago Sarah E. Goode on January 20 at Chicago Air Force Academy High School. Click here for a recap
