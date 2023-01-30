Chicago EPIC handles stress test to best Chicago Hancock 46-43

The cardiac kids of Chicago EPIC unleashed every advantage to outlast Chicago Hancock 46-43 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 30.

In recent action on January 26, Chicago Hancock faced off against Chicago Juarez . For more, click here. Chicago EPIC took on Chicago G. Washington on January 24 at Chicago George Washington High School. For results, click here.

