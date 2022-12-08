Chicago EPIC collects victory over Chicago Hirsch 64-50

Chicago EPIC handed Chicago Hirsch a tough 64-50 loss in Illinois boys basketball on December 8.
In recent action on December 1, Chicago Hirsch faced off against Chicago Air Force and Chicago EPIC took on Chicago Julian on December 1 at Chicago Julian High School. Click here for a recap
