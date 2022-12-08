 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Englewood STEM stops Chicago Kennedy in snug affair 65-61

  • 0

A sigh of relief filled the air in Chicago Englewood STEM's locker room after a trying 65-61 test with Chicago Kennedy at Chicago Kennedy High on December 8 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Recently on December 3, Chicago Kennedy squared off with Franklin Park Leyden in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News