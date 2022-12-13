 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Englewood Excel survives close clash with Chicago Solorio 47-43

Chicago Englewood Excel showed its poise to outlast a game Chicago Solorio squad for a 47-43 victory on December 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on December 6, Chicago Englewood Excel faced off against Chicago Back of the Yards and Chicago Solorio took on Chicago Hector Garcia Charter on December 6 at Chicago Hector Garcia Charter High School. For more, click here.

