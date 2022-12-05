Chicago Englewood Excel barely beats Chicago Golder 48-45

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Chicago Englewood Excel had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Chicago Golder 48-45 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 5.
In recent action on December 1, Chicago Englewood Excel faced off against Chicago Kelly and Chicago Golder took on Chicago Rauner on November 30 at Chicago Golder College Prep. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.