Chicago Dyett slips past Chicago Military Academy-Bronzeville 63-58

Chicago Dyett could finally catch its breath after a close call against Chicago Military Academy-Bronzeville in a 63-58 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 8, Chicago Military Academy-Bronzeville faced off against Chicago Air Force and Chicago Dyett took on Chicago Fenger on December 6 at Chicago Fenger Academy. For a full recap, click here.
