Chicago Dyett routs Chicago Amandla Charter 71-26

Yes, Chicago Dyett looked superb in beating Chicago Amandla Charter, but no autographs please after its 71-26 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 27.
In recent action on January 18, Chicago Dyett faced off against Chicago Vocational and Chicago Amandla Charter took on Chicago Ag Science on January 20 at Chicago Ag Science High School. For a full recap, click here.
