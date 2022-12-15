Chicago Dyett hammers Chicago Agricultural Science 56-27

Chicago Dyett raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-27 win over Chicago Agricultural Science for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 15.
The last time Chicago Dyett and Chicago Agricultural Science played in a 66-53 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Chicago Dyett faced off against Chicago Fenger and Chicago Agricultural Science took on Chicago Fenger on December 8 at Chicago Agricultural Science High School. For more, click here.
