Chicago Dyett dismantles Chicago Vocational in convincing manner 57-32

Chicago Dyett controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 57-32 victory over Chicago Vocational in Illinois boys basketball action on January 18.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Vocational faced off against Chicago Amandla Charter and Chicago Dyett took on Chicago Comer College Prep on January 13 at Chicago Comer College Prep. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.