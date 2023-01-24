Chicago Dyett darts by Chicago Corliss in easy victory 73-35

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Chicago Dyett turned out the lights on Chicago Corliss 73-35 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 24.
In recent action on January 16, Chicago Dyett faced off against Hammond Central and Chicago Corliss took on Chicago Fenger on January 17 at Chicago Fenger Academy. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.