Chicago Dunbar takes down Chicago Urban Prep-West 95-39

Chicago Dunbar earned a convincing 95-39 win over Chicago Urban Prep-West in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on December 30 , Chicago Dunbar squared up on Olympia Fields Rich Township in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.