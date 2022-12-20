Chicago Dunbar squeaks past Chicago Fenger in tight tilt 65-58

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Chicago Dunbar had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Chicago Fenger 65-58 on December 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Chicago Fenger and Chicago Dunbar squared off with December 2, 2021 at Chicago Fenger Academy last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 10, Chicago Dunbar faced off against Memphis University and Chicago Fenger took on Chicago South Shore on December 13 at Chicago Fenger Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.