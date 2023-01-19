Chicago Dunbar rides the rough off Chicago Richards 70-55

Chicago Dunbar notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Chicago Richards 70-55 in Illinois boys basketball on January 19.
Last season, Chicago Dunbar and Chicago Richards squared off with January 29, 2022 at Chicago Dunbar High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Chicago Richards faced off against Chicago Hubbard and Chicago Dunbar took on Chicago Bogan on January 12 at Chicago Dunbar High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.