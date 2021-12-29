Chicago Dunbar posts win at Chicago Phillips' expense 70-60

Playing with a winning hand, Chicago Dunbar trumped Chicago Phillips 70-60 on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 23, Chicago Dunbar faced off against Chicago Brooks College Prep and Chicago Phillips took on Chicago Clark on December 18 at Chicago Phillips Academy High School. Click here for a recap
