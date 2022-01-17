Chicago Dunbar pockets narrow victory over Chicago King 59-51

Chicago Dunbar found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Chicago King 59-51 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 17.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Dunbar faced off against Chicago Lindblom and Chicago King took on Chicago Kennedy on January 11 at Chicago Kennedy High School. For more, click here.
