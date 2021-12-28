Chicago Dunbar paints near-perfect picture in win over Chicago Bowen 94-52

Chicago Dunbar painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Chicago Bowen's defense for a 94-52 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.
In recent action on December 14, Chicago Bowen faced off against Chicago Air Force and Chicago Dunbar took on Chicago Brooks College Prep on December 23 at Chicago Brooks College Prep. Click here for a recap
