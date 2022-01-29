Chicago Dunbar overwhelms Chicago Richards Career 82-53

Yes, Chicago Dunbar looked superb in beating Chicago Richards Career, but no autographs please after its 82-53 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 24, Chicago Dunbar faced off against Chicago Hubbard and Chicago Richards Career took on Chicago King on January 25 at Chicago Richards Career Academy. For a full recap, click here.
