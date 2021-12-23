Chicago Dunbar earns solid win over Chicago Brooks College Prep 64-53

Chicago Dunbar trucked Chicago Brooks College Prep on the road to a 64-53 victory in Illinois boys basketball on December 23.
In recent action on December 9, Chicago Brooks College Prep faced off against Chicago Curie and Chicago Dunbar took on Chicago Holy Trinity on December 11 at Chicago Dunbar High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.