Chicago Dunbar designs winning blueprint against Chicago Ogden 67-49

Chicago Dunbar charged Chicago Ogden and collected a 67-49 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 29, Chicago Dunbar faced off against Chicago Butler and Chicago Ogden took on Belvidere North on December 29 at Chicago Ogden International School. Click here for a recap.
