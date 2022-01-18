Chicago Dunbar cancels check from Chicago Tilden 55-42

Playing with a winning hand, Chicago Dunbar trumped Chicago Tilden 55-42 on January 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 11, Chicago Tilden faced off against Chicago Lindblom and Chicago Dunbar took on Chicago Lindblom on January 13 at Chicago Lindblom Academy.
